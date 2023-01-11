The MP girls basketball team won a nail biter 40-37 victory over Lamar County (13-3) on Saturday, Jan. 7, in a non-region home game. The MP girls improved to 15-1 as they begin region play this week.
The Lady Dogs had beaten the Lady Trojans easily 45-30 the first time they played in Barnesville. But the Lamar girls came to play on Saturday, storming to a 17-8 half-time lead.
MP girls coach Lamon McElhaney said he had been calling mostly isolation plays in the first half that left most of his girls standing around. In the second half he started calling plays to get his girls moving, and the change was profound. The girls put up 19 points in the third quarter alone and took a lead they would not relinquish.
Lamar did claw back to within a point in the fourth quarter because its top player, Shy Foster, went to the foul line 11 times and made four of them.
But then junior Samiya Morris hit a three pointer while she was fouled, to the delight of the crowd and bench, to put the game out of reach.
McElhaney laughed because Morris refuses to start games.
“She doesn’t want to start,” said McElhaney, “but she does finish.”
Morris led the Bulldogs in scoring again with 13 points and had 2 assists and 4 rebounds as well. Senior Miah Barkley followed not far behind with 8 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds, putting up stats across the boards.
On Friday, Jan. 6, the Lady Dogs beat the Locust Grove Wildcats (7-11) 51-39 in an road non-region matchup. Sophomore Jataria Hardy led the team in scoring with 9 points and dominated on the boards with 12 rebounds. She also put up 3 assists. Following her was Senior Miah Barkley who put up 8 points, 7 rebounds, and an assist.
The MP girls will open region play at Pike County (3-10) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and then return home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to host Upson-Lee (4-8) at 6 p.m.