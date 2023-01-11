Lady Dogs

Teammates and coach Lamon McElhaney swarm Samiya Morris (3) after she hits a 3 pointer while being fouled in the fourth quarter. The Lady Dogs won 40-37 and are now 15-1 on the season. (Photo/Will Davis)

The MP girls basketball team won a nail biter 40-37 victory over Lamar County (13-3) on Saturday, Jan. 7, in a non-region home game. The MP girls improved to 15-1 as they begin region play this week.

The Lady Dogs had beaten the Lady Trojans easily 45-30 the first time they played in Barnesville. But the Lamar girls came to play on Saturday, storming to a 17-8 half-time lead.