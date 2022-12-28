Lady Dogs

Ah’Zoria Hardy battles for the rebound earlier this year against Spalding. (Photo/Will Davis)

The Mary Persons girls basketball team dropped its first game of the year last Thursday, Dec. 22 by a 57-34 score to Mt. Pisgah Christian Academy in the finals of its Holiday Classic tournament.

But the loss doesn’t overshadow the fact that the girls started the season 12-0, and won 2 of 3 games in their holiday tournament to reach the finals.