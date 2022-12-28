The Mary Persons girls basketball team dropped its first game of the year last Thursday, Dec. 22 by a 57-34 score to Mt. Pisgah Christian Academy in the finals of its Holiday Classic tournament.
But the loss doesn’t overshadow the fact that the girls started the season 12-0, and won 2 of 3 games in their holiday tournament to reach the finals.
In Round 1 of the tournament, the girls throttled Jasper County 74-16. The Lady Dogs dominated the first quarter 21-3 and the game proceeded like that. Mackenzie Lavinka and Anaja Lucear both had 13 points to lead MP. Miah Barkley scored 10. Jataria Hardy led with 8 rebounds.
On Wednesday, the Lady Dogs won a thriller over region foe Upson-Lee 50-49. The teams were tied at 33 after three quarters, and MP fell behind by 4 with just two minutes left. But junior guard Samiya Morris made a layup as she was fouled and made the free throw to secure the win for the Lady Dogs. Coach Lamon McElhaney said his girls didn’t think Upson, which only had two wins, would give them a tough game, and it almost cost them.
Then on Thursday the girls lost the title game to Mt. Pisgah 57-34. McElhaney said he was again disappointed in how the girls played. “Mt. Pisgah is a good team,” said McElhaney, “but not 20 points better than us.”
While McElhaney said he hated taking their first loss, he said it might take some pressure off and humble the team.
“I want to keep winning, it was fun,” said McElhaney. “I told the girls I haven’t won anything in the past. So this is new to me too. That was fun. But I hope losing was humbling to them. And if not, I will remind them …. ‘Y’all aren’t good enough for that, just going through the motions’.”
The Lady Dogs will try to get back on track when they host Tattnall on Monday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.