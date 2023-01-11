The Mary Persons boys basketball team took their seventh straight loss on Saturday, Jan. 7, to Lamar County, and it was perhaps the hardest one to take in the current losing skid.
That’s because the Bulldogs led Lamar County 50-25 in the third quarter before falling 60-58.
“They started making shots and we started taking bad shots,” said MP coach Jason Morrow. “Once the momentum got going in their favor, we couldn’t stop it.”
The Dogs led 58-39 in the fourth but Lamar scored the game’s final 21 points in a furious comeback for the win. MP had won a previous game against Lamar on Dec. 16. Senior Maury Lowe led the Dogs with 22 points, as well as grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists on the night, posting up a near triple double. Following up on the stat sheet was Junior Ty Dumas who put up 14 points, grabbed 7 boards, and put up 2 assists. One bright spot, Lowe is now the No. 1 3-point shooter in Class AAA in Georgia. With their 7th straight loss, MP’s record has fallen to 5-10.Lamar improved to 5-10.
On Friday, Jan. 6, MP lost 69-53 to Locust Grove in a road non-region matchup.
Dumas led the team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and a steal. Lowe put up 14 points, 2 rebounds, and got 3 assists. Locust Grove improved to 8-9. The boys had a good chance to stop their losing skid when they opened region play against winless Pike County (0-13) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. They return home at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to host Upson-Lee (10-4).