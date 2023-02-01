Mat Dogs

Mat Dogs in Area Traditionals

The Mary Persons Mat Dogs will compete in Area Traditionals this weekend for girls and boys. The girls travel to Jeff Davis High School on Friday and the top 4 make it to sectionals. It’s the first time MP has had girls compete strictly in girls division. The boys travel to Upson Lee Saturday, and those top 4 will also move on to sectionals. “I’m hopeful that all 12 of my guys will move on, but some weight classes in our area are tough,” said MP coach Barron Hamlin. MP has 5 No. 1 seeds: Cully Tallent-113, Dylan Ivey-126, Michael Whitfield-132, Anthony Mannella-157, and Van Tane-175. Above Whitfield wrestles earlier this year against Jackson. (Photo courtesy Connie Tane)