MCMS basketball

MCMS beats Gray Station

The MCMS Bulldogs travelled to Gray Station on Jan. 17. After a sluggish start, the game was 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs rebounded in the second quarter with a 16-3 run, once their pressure defense began to pay off. Point guard Champ Castlin led the team with 20 points and the team cruised to a 50-26 victory. The boys will be back in action at Clifton Ridge on Jan. 19. 