Maury Lowe

Maury Lowe  (Photo/Will Davis)

The Mary Persons boys basketball team lost their second game in a row on Saturday, Jan. 21, in a nail-biter 73-69 loss to the Jackson Red Devils. MP’s regular season record has now fallen to 6-12, 1-2 in Region 2-AAA. But the Bulldogs will get a chance to avenge the loss in a rematch in Forsyth on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Maury Lowe had 21 points, including 4 of 7 on 3 pointers. Ty Dumas had 14 points and J’Vyon Tatum added 12 points in the loss. For Jackson, Travian Mann led with 20 points. On the boards, Shy Calloway led with 7 rebounds.