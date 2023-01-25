The Mary Persons boys basketball team lost their second game in a row on Saturday, Jan. 21, in a nail-biter 73-69 loss to the Jackson Red Devils. MP’s regular season record has now fallen to 6-12, 1-2 in Region 2-AAA. But the Bulldogs will get a chance to avenge the loss in a rematch in Forsyth on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Maury Lowe had 21 points, including 4 of 7 on 3 pointers. Ty Dumas had 14 points and J’Vyon Tatum added 12 points in the loss. For Jackson, Travian Mann led with 20 points. On the boards, Shy Calloway led with 7 rebounds.
Following a disappointing 84-68 loss to Upson-Lee just 4 days before, MP looked to return to their winning ways against the Red Devils. Senior Shy Calloway said, “Our main approach was to try and limit the amount of offensive rebounds they got and to close out on their shooters. We want to ensure that Jackson isn’t able to get as many offensive rebounds as they did in our previous matchup.”
Sophomore Kyle Jefferson agreed on some of his concerns, stating, “I think we need to start working on rebounding and boxing out.”
MP coach Jason Morrow said in both losses last week to Upson and Jackson, the Bulldogs started slowly.
“Both of our last games we dug huge holes for ourselves in the first quarter,” said Morrow. “We were down 25 in the first quarter against Upson and got it within 7 in the 4th. Then against Jackson we were down 17 in the first quarter and got it back to 2 in the 4th quarter. It’s hard to win when you are constantly playing from behind. I’m proud of our fight, but we have to play for 4 quarters in order to be successful.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Upson-Lee topped the Bulldogs 84-68. Despite the tough loss, Senior Maury Lowe had an incredible night, posting up 22 points on 45% FG shooting (5/11). Senior Khamren Little followed closely behind on similar shooting, grabbing 20 points on 38% FG shooting (5-13). Kyle Jefferson, sophomore, also contributed to the squad with efficient stats, putting up 5 points on 100% 2/2 FG shooting. MP was destroyed 32-7 in the first quarter, but were able to outscore their opponents 28-18 in the second, and 19-16 in the third, crushing Upson-Lee’s hopes of a full-on blowout. However, MP failed to finish the game strong and ended up losing by 16.
The boys had a good chance to get back into the win column against Peach County (4-14) on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Results were not available at press time. They also have a good chance to win when they host 0-16 Pike County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Finally, MP will go to Morrow (8-12) for a non-region game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.