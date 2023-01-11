The Mary Persons Mat Dogs on Saturday advanced to the Dual Sectionals this coming weekend.
The Bulldogs took third place, earning them a spot this weekend at Columbus High for Dual Sectionals.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The standings were:
1st Pike
2nd Upson
3rd MP
4th Jackson
5th Peach
MP wrestlers Sheldyn Scoggins, Dylan Ivey, Nic Arnold, Anthony Mannella, and Van Tane went undefeated in their individual matches.
