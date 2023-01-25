The Mary Persons Swim Team competed in their last meet of the regular season last Friday at the Stockslager Pool in Macon. The MP girls team finished fourth overall out of nine teams with 254 points and the boys earned 174 points to finish fifth out of nine teams.

The 200-yard Medley Relay was the first event and the Girls led the way with a first place finish. Not to be outdone, the Boys placed third posting a best time of 2:13.48.