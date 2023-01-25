The Mary Persons Swim Team competed in their last meet of the regular season last Friday at the Stockslager Pool in Macon. The MP girls team finished fourth overall out of nine teams with 254 points and the boys earned 174 points to finish fifth out of nine teams.
The 200-yard Medley Relay was the first event and the Girls led the way with a first place finish. Not to be outdone, the Boys placed third posting a best time of 2:13.48.
The MP swimmers recorded many personal best swims and event winners. A few team members even opted to attempt events for the first time this season.
Kailee Ray, the only senior on the team and a first-year competitive swimmer, finished her season with a personal best time in the 50-yard Freestyle with a time improvement of .18 seconds. She was also very close to a personal best time in the 100-yard Breaststroke.
Campbell Atkinson swam personal best times in her two events, the 500-yard Freestyle (5:46.06), an improvement of 10.40 seconds and the 100-yard Freestyle (59.26). She placed second in the 500 Free and third in the 100 Free.
Caleb Horne also swam personal best times in both his events. He finished his 50-yard Freestyle with a time of 31.23, an improvement of 1.45 over just last week. Horne, also a first year competitive swimmer, achieved the largest time improvement not only of the meet but of the entire season in the 100-yard Breaststroke. He swam this event early in the season with a time of 4:23.77; he swam the same event last Friday and finished with a time of 1:48.21 which was an improvement of 2:35.56. An amazing performance which demonstrated the benefits of practice and determination. Horne stated he intends to continue swimming with Swim Macon now that the regular high school season has concluded. He is already looking forward to the swim season next year.
In the Boys 100-yard Butterfly race, Cason Cole not only achieved a personal best time of 1:22.57 improving by 1.05 seconds, he was also the winner of the entire event. Cole has worked this season to achieve this goal. His participation on the MP Swim Team was his return to competitive swimming; he plans to continue swimming with Swim Macon year round and will be even more prepared to compete his Junior year.
Alanna Wood also swam a personal best time in the event in which she was the winner. Wood has been chasing the individual State Qualifying time in the 100-yard Breaststroke; however, it was not to be this year. Even so, Wood swam a season personal best with a time of 1:16.05 which was an improvement of .69 seconds. Although not an individual state qualifier this season, Wood is on all three State Qualifying relay teams.
Both Isaac McKallip and Maela McKallip won both of their individual events at this meet. Isaac McKallip won both the Men’s 100-yard Backstroke and the 100-yard Breaststroke. He will be competing in the individual 100-yard Backstroke at the upcoming State Championships.
Maela McKallip won both the Women’s 200-yard Individual Medley Relay and the 50-yard Freestyle. M. McKallip has qualified for the State Championships in seven individual events but will only be able to compete in two events; she is determining which two events that will be. She will also be a member of two of the three State Relay teams.
Team members said they’ve enjoyed the competition and the friendships made on the first MP swim team. The next meet is the State Championships at Georgia Tech on Feb. 4. Come and support the MP Bulldogs Swim Team.