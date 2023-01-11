Mary Persons swim team

Mary Persons swim team

The Mary Persons High School swim team began the new year with a swim meet on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Stockslager Pool in Macon. The hard work of the swimmers over the Christmas Break was quite apparent in each of the races.

The girls team dominated the relays placing first in both the 200 yard Medley Relay and the 200 yard Freestyle Relay with a fourteen (14) second lead over second place in both races.