The Mary Persons High School swim team began the new year with a swim meet on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Stockslager Pool in Macon. The hard work of the swimmers over the Christmas Break was quite apparent in each of the races.
The girls team dominated the relays placing first in both the 200 yard Medley Relay and the 200 yard Freestyle Relay with a fourteen (14) second lead over second place in both races.
Several of the swimmers finished in the top three in both of their events: Campbell Atkinson, Maela McKallip, Abbey Stembridge, Olivia Tanner, and Alanna Wood.
Maela McKallip won both of her events, the 200 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Backstroke. Also finishing first in at least one of their events were Alanna Wood in the 100 yard Freestyle, Campbell Atkinson in the 500 yard Freestyle, and Isaac McKallip in the 500 yard Freestyle.
Personal Best times were achieved by multiple swimmers. Caleb Horne led with personal best times in both his individual events, the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Freestyle. He improved his 100 Freestyle by 17.06 seconds, the best time improvement by a swim team member at this meet. Other swimmers achieving personal best times were Kailee Ray in the 50 yard Freestyle, Isaac Neal in the 100 yard Freestyle, and Olivia Tanner in the 100 yard Backstroke. The boys 200 yard Freestyle Relay also posted a best time; the relay team members were Isaac Neal, Matthew Biers, Cason Cole, and Isaac McKallip.
By the end of the meet, the girls team had accumulated 300 total points; they finished the meet in first place out of nine teams. The boys team earned 133 points finishing sixth out of ten teams.
The MP swim team will travel this weekend to Calhoun to compete at the Northwest Georgia Swim Championships. This is a preliminary/finals meet which will include many of the best teams in North Georgia. Come support the team as they race in the morning to qualify to compete in finals that night.