On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Mary Persons Swim Team competed at the Northwest Georgia Swim Championships in Calhoun. This was the largest meet the team has participated in but the large number of teams and swimmers intimidate MP swimmers.
Twenty-five swim teams participated in this meet with the majority of the events having over 100 swimmers per event. Although MP was one of the smallest teams, they finished strong.
In the Combined Team Scores, Mary Persons earned 168 points placing 9th out of 25 teams. The girls team earned 164 points and finished 6th out of 23 teams. The boys team placed 20th out of 22 teams.
Preliminaries heat winners were Matthew Biers in the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Freestyle, Isaac McKallip in the 50 yard Freestyle, Kailee Ray in both the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Breaststroke, Maela McKallip in both the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Freestyle, and Alanna Wood in the 100 yard Breaststroke. The women’s 200 yard Medley Relay team also won their heat.
Personal Best times were also achieved by many of the swimmers during the Preliminary session. The Men’s 200 yard Freestyle Relay team and the Women’s 400 yard Freestyle Relay team both finished with personal best times.
Individual swimmers on the men’s team posting personal best times were Matthew Biers in the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Freestyle, Isaac McKallip in the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Breaststroke, Cason Cole in the 100 yard Freestyle, Isaac Neal in the 100 yard Freestyle, and Caleb Horne in the 100 yard Backstroke. Horne also posted the largest time improvement, decreasing his backstroke time by 12.11 seconds.
The girls team was not to be out done and posted several personal best times in the preliminaries. Individual personal best times were achieved by Kailee Ray in both the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Freestyle, Alanna Wood in both the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Breaststroke, Maela McKallip in the 100 yard Freestyle, Campbell Atkinson in the 100 yard Backstroke, and Olivia Tanner in the 100 yard Backstroke.
Swimmers who qualified for finals were Campbell Atkinson, Isaac McKallip, Maela McKallip, Abbey Stembridge, Olivia Tanner and Alanna Wood. The Women’s 400 yard Freestyle Relay also qualified for the A-final.
During finals, more personal best times were posted as well as the winning of two events. The Women’s 200 yard Freestyle Relay team tied for 4th place and the 400 yard Freestyle Relay team finished 3rd and improved their preliminary best time by another 1.51 seconds.
Individuals swimming finals were Isaac McKallip who placed 13th (13th) in the 100 yard Breaststroke with another personal best time. Abbey Stembridge swam the 200 yard Freestyle placing 4th overall with a personal best time. Olivia Tanner swam the 100 yard Backstroke posting a personal best time and placed 7th. Campbell Atkinson also swam the 100 yard Backstroke finishing 8th with a personal best time. Alanna Wood swam the 100 yard Breaststroke with a personal best time and finished 5th overall. Maela McKallip swam two events during finals, 50 yard Freestyle and 100 yard Freestyle; she finished first (1st) with personal best times in both events.
The Mary Persons swim team competes again this Friday, Jan. 20 at the Stockslager pool in Macon. Come support the Bulldog Swim Team.