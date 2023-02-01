Walker Perkins

Walker Perkins makes ace at Brickyard.

Walker Perkins made his first hole in one on the par 3 No. 5 hole at the Brickyard Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 21. He aced the hole from 175 yards away with a 7 iron. Walker then stepped to the tee box on No. 6 and forgot and hit his ace ball into the woods. Luckily, said his dad Lee Perkins, they found it and put that ball away for safe keeping.