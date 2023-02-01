Mary Persons girls soccer team

Members of the Mary Persons girls soccer team, from left Karlie Dell, Anna Murdock and Reagen Benson, cut up on photo day last week as they prepare for the 2023 season. The Lady Dogs opened the year on Friday with a scrimmage at Class AAAAAA Houston County. First-year coach Jacob Haygood said the girls played well for the first 60 minutes. While the Lady Bears won 3-1, they scored their final two goals against MP substitutes. MP’s goal was by Reagan Benson. The boys lost 6-1. The MP soccer teams begin real action this week, playing at Crisp County on Tuesday and hosting Union Grove on Friday. They play at Veterans High next Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Reporter is preparing for Spring Sports Previews of all Mary Persons and MCMS teams. To salute your Bulldog, call 994-2358 or email business@mymcr.net. Deadline is Feb. 10. (Photo/Will Davis)