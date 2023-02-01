River Forest in Forsyth is no longer a sister club of River North Country Club, formerly known as Healy Point, after the latter was purchased by a group of local investors led by the club’s founding family. Childers B. Adams, grandson of the late Robert J. Adams Jr., and two Middle Georgia businessman acquired the property on Oct. 31, 2022 from the Dallas-based corporation, ClubCorp.

River Forest is still owned by ClubCorp.