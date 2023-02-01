River Forest in Forsyth is no longer a sister club of River North Country Club, formerly known as Healy Point, after the latter was purchased by a group of local investors led by the club’s founding family. Childers B. Adams, grandson of the late Robert J. Adams Jr., and two Middle Georgia businessman acquired the property on Oct. 31, 2022 from the Dallas-based corporation, ClubCorp.
River Forest is still owned by ClubCorp.
“We’re hopeful the return to local, visible ownership will lead to an improved experience for our members,” says Adams.
Improvements have already begun as the group plans to revitalize the club and tie back to its roots. Adams and the group are looking forward to the tall challenge ahead.
“It really is a dream come true. We are excited to enhance this community asset and return it to the way it was originally envisioned,” says Adams.
The group has a multi-year plan to improve the club, with significant investment going into the clubhouse and golf course over the next two years. Clubhouse improvements, along with course equipment upgrades have already begun. Golf course irrigation, cart path, and drainage projects are set to begin in early 2023. New greens on all 18 holes are planned to be completed and ready for play by the 2025 season.
“River North has a strong legacy, and we plan to build upon that. We want the members to be very proud of the club they belong to,” says Adams.
Those interested in membership opportunities may contact Membership Director Brittany Montgomery at bmontgomery@rivernorth.cc or call (478) 743-1495, Option 3.
About River North Country Club
Robert J. Adams Jr. purchased the some 1,800-acre tract of timberland from his brother, Charles F. Adams, in 1972. He then developed the River North subdivision and River North Golf & Country Club, which was designed by Gary Player’s firm - Davis, Kirby, & Player. Player was the touring pro for the club and made several trips to Macon to host golf clinics at River North. Player would go on to win the Masters Tournament in 1974, the year the club opened for play. River North hosted its first pro-am tournament in 1979 for Multiple Sclerosis research which eventually became a Ben Hogan Tour event. River North was also the site of the Macon Open, a Nike Tour event, from 1990-1995.
In addition to its rich golf history, the club promoted several musicians and artists from the area. The elder Adams hosted an art exhibition for Butler Brown to showcase his work before the painter became a common name in Middle Georgia. The Marshall Tucker Band, alongside Phil Walden, celebrated their self-titled gold record in 1975 on the club’s balcony overlooking the 18th hole.
Adams sold the development and club in 1977.
to the Ocmulgee Corp., and it has since gone through several owners, most recently ClubCorp.
- Courtesy the Jones County News