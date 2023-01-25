The Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame will hold its sixth annual induction banquet on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Monroe County Conference Center.
The event will feature the enshrinement of up to eight new Hall of Fame members. Nomination forms are available online at www.forsyth-monroecountysportshalloffame.com The deadline for submitting nominations is Wednesday, March 1. The 2023 selections will be chosen soon after all nominations are received.
The public is invited to attend the June 16 ceremony, and tickets, which are $40 in advance, will be on sale in the coming months. A seated dinner prepared by Forsyth’s own Her Majesty catering service will be included with your ticket.
Along with this year’s inductees, an historic team will also be recognized at this year’s banquet. Also, the third annual Dan and Mary Linda Pitts Extra Mile Award will be awarded to a significant community contributor to local sports. In addition, two MP 2023 graduates will receive the Marcus Whitehead Scholar-Athlete Award for their efforts in the classroom and on the playing field. The Scholar-Athlete Award, which has been given since the Hall of Fame’s establishment in 2017, is named in memory of Whitehead, an original Hall of Fame board member who died in 2019.
Sponsors are needed for this year’s banquet. A gold sponsorship of $1,000 includes: eight banquet tickets, a full-page ad in the banquet program and signage at the banquet. A silver sponsorship of $500 includes: four banquet tickets, a half-page ad in the banquet program and signage at the banquet. A bronze sponsorship of $250 includes: two banquet tickets, a quarter-page ad in the banquet program and signage at the banquet. Also, a patron who donates $100 will receive name recognition in the banquet program.
For more information about sponsoring the event or attending the banquet, please contact a member of the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame board. Members include: K.B. Ayer, Mary Frances Chambliss, Steve Coleman, Richard Dumas, Herbert Gantt, Jim Hardin (chairman), Bob Harris, Nolen Howard, Bobby Melton (vice-chairman), Ralph Moore and Penny Mitchell (secretary/treasurer).
Past Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame inductees include: 2017 – Joe Chambers, Bill Fields, Jeff Harper, Bobby Jackson, James Love, Dan Pitts, Frank Redding, Oreatha Sewell and Alvin Toles. 2018 – Latoya Davis, Charles Dumas, Rhonda Griffin Hardy, Sonny Marsh, Steve Melton, Annie Ree Brantley Summers, Rodney Walker, and Peppi Zellner. 2019 – Tra Battle, Lloyd Bohannon, Richard Chambliss Sr., Harold G. Clarke, Geraldine Ham, Edgar Hatcher, Bobby Melton, and Jimmy Watts. 2021 – Danny Adams, Rose Colvin Brinkley, Jep Castleberry, J.P. Evans, Jr., Mario Harvey, Vernon Sanders, Jr., Si Simmons, and Phil Walker. 2022 – Bill Bazemore, Shawn Bostick, April Willingham Cassell, Cyrus Davis, Benson Ham, Alvin Jefferson, Reggie Mays, and Lee McGee. Bios of all past inductees are available to view at www.forsyth-monroecountysportshalloffame.com