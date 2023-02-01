The Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame will hold its sixth annual induction banquet on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Monroe County Conference Center.

The event will feature the enshrinement of up to eight new Hall of Fame members. Nomination forms are available online at www.forsyth-monroecountysportshalloffame.com The deadline for submitting nominations is Wednesday, March 1. The 2023 selections will be chosen soon after all nominations are received.