These Swim Dogs headed to state meet in first year.

This Saturday, Feb. 4, the Mary Persons Swim Team will compete at the GHSA State Championships at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. Of the 13 members on the inaugural swim team, six qualified to compete at the State Championship. Three of the six qualified in individual events and the five women will compete on the three qualifying relay teams. The MP team is very excited to compete in their first state meet. Meet the Swim Dogs who made state:
• Maela McKallip, Sophomore, was the top individual qualifier with six events: 200 yard Freestyle, 200 yard Individual Medley, 50 yard Freestyle, 100 yard Butterfly, 100 yard Freestyle, and 100 yard Backstroke. Since she is limited to competing in only two individual events, she chose to compete in the 50 yard Freestyle and the 100 yard Freestyle. McKallip will also be a member of the 200 yard Medley Relay and the 400 yard Medley Relay.