MP BB

Maury Lowe makes a fake while dribbling up the court against Spalding earlier in December. (Photo/Will Davis)

The Mary Persons boys basketball team fell to 5-7 after dropping all three games in the Holiday Classic tournament it hosted last week.

“We’re not playing real well right now,” said first-year MP coach Jason Morrow. “The biggest thing is defensively, we are not where we want to be. And that affects the offense too.”