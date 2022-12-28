The Mary Persons boys basketball team fell to 5-7 after dropping all three games in the Holiday Classic tournament it hosted last week.
“We’re not playing real well right now,” said first-year MP coach Jason Morrow. “The biggest thing is defensively, we are not where we want to be. And that affects the offense too.”
The Bulldogs lost to Jasper County 57-50 on Tuesday, to Lovejoy (7-5) 77-61 on Wednesday and to Northeast (3-7) 43-41 on Thursday.
In the loss to Lovejoy, senior Ty Dumas led the scoring and rebounding with 14 points and 8 boards, and also had 2 steals. Kham Little added 12 and Maury Lowe had 9, including a perfect 3 for 3 from the foul line. Nemo Jones also had 8 rebounds.
In the loss to Jasper County, MP just couldn’t recover from a rough start, as the Dogs trailed 25-9 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs whittled the Hurricane lead down to 4, trailing just 42-38 after 3 quarters. But MP couldn’t overtake Jasper County.
Kham Little led the way with 23 points, shooting a red-hot 62 percent. Ty Dumas was the only other Dog I double digits, scoring 10. Shy Calloway led MP on the boards, securing 8 rebounds.
The Dogs will try to get back on track when they host Tattnall on Monday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m.