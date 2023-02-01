MONROE OUTDOORS
Even if you have never seen a yellow-bellied sapsucker, chances are you are familiar with the bird’s name. Growing up, the guys that I hung out with would call you a yellow-bellied sapsucker if you refused to do something dumb and/or dangerous. Years later, I learned there actually is a bird named the “yellow-bellied sapsucker.”
Since the bird doesn’t act cowardly, I have no idea how cowardice became synonymous with this unusual woodpecker. Actually, the yellow-bellied sapsucker is so named because it eats lots of sugary sap it obtains by drilling small holes in the trunks and stems of more than 1,000 trees and other plants.
The yellow-bellied sapsucker is the only woodpecker found east of the Mississippi River that is truly migratory. It nests primarly in the upper Midwest and Northeastern United States. The birds winter in the Southeast, West Indies and Central America.
Fascinatingly, since three times as many female yellow-belled sapsuckers winter farther south than males, the vast majority of the sapsuckers we see locally are males (males have red throats).
I typically hear far more yellow-bellied sapsuckers than I ever see. While the bird has a number of calls, the one I am most familiar with sounds much like mewing of a cat.
At this time of the year, if you hear such a call it is probably made by a yellow-bellied sapsucker. The only other bird it might be is the gray catbird. The gray catbird is a summer resident; it is rarely seen in the county in winter.
While the feeding habits of the yellow-bellied sapsucker during the breeding season are well known, we know far less about the bird’s feeding habits while wintering here in the Southeast. It has been established that sap is the major source of food for the bird during the winter. However, we have little understanding of how fruits and berries of plants, such as poison ivy, black gum, Virginia creeper, hackberry, red cedar and dogwood supplement the sapsucker’s diet.
In addition, yellow-bellied sapsuckers are also known to dine on ants and other invertebrates during this season. Interestingly, sapsuckers will actually dip ants and other insects in the tree sap that collects in sap wells before dining on them. Other insects and their eggs are also devoured.
Since yellow-bellied sapsuckers are known to hoard seeds during the winter, seeds may also prove to be an important source of food.
Unfortunately, we do not see yellow-bellied sapsuckers as often as we would like, but signs that they are here are all about. I am referring to holes they leave in tree trunks while looking for sap. This woodpecker is well known for chiseling wells in horizontal rows and columns that completely encircle a tree trunk. When they locate a spot where sap oozes out of their excavations, they will dig additional holes nearby. When a sap well runs dry, the bird drills another directly above it.
Each well is shaped like an inverted cone. This configuration helps keep the sap from leaking out.
If you closely examine these holes, you will find round and rectangular holes. Round holes extend farther into a tree than rectangular holes. The reason for this is rectangular holes extend only into the inner bark (phloem) of the tree. To maintain the flow in this band around a tree they must be constantly enlarged. By so doing the holes eventually take on a rectangular shape. The sap-filled fibers in the inner bark is called bask. Sapsuckers will actually consume the bask along the edges of the holes.
Just to give you an idea how important sap wells are to the birds, one sapsucker returned to feed at its sap wells over 500 timers per hour for eight and a half hours.
The primary food eaten by this woodpecker during the winter is sap that is lapped up with the brush-like structure located at the end of its tongue. The woodpeckers will also dine on insects drawn to the sap.
Sapsucker holes are also a source of food for critters, such as chipmunks, squirrels, kinglets, Carolina chickadees, wintering hummingbirds, other woodpeckers, winter moths and butterflies and nuthatches.
Fortunately, for those of us that feed backyard birds, yellow-bellied sapsuckers will also visit our bird feeding areas. The foods that they are most attracted to are bird puddings, suet, jelly, fruit and even pastries. They have also been known to dine at hummingbird feeders.
Here is a tip: I have the best luck attracting yellow-bellied sapsuckers to my yard when I place a container of grape jelly directly against the trunk of a tree.
Some of the foods others have told me attract sapsuckers to their yards: a peanut butter/oatmeal mixture placed in holes drilled in scrub oak logs and something named Clinger’s Charms.
Recently a friend that lives in Monticello told me a yellow-bellied sapsucker has been feeding on sunflower seeds at his home.
If you are not familiar with this bird, I hope you will become acquainted with it this winter. The more you learn about it, the more you will realize it is one of our most fascinating winter neighbors.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.