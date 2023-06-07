Agnes Daniels completed the circle of life on June 1, 2023. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 3:00pm at First Baptist Church of Forsyth, Georgia with Dr. G. Hambric Brooks officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens.
Agnes was born on March 22, 1931 to Ira Clifford Heath and Ruby McMullen Heath Gatliff. Agnes was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
Agnes is survived by her children: Beverly Jackson of Forsyth, Larry Daniels (Lorna) of Canton, Georgia and Nancy White (Gary) of Macon, Georgia.
Grandchildren: Michael Daniels (Patti), Casey Jackson (Katie), Jessica Sowell (Jesse), Amy Haney, Tyler White (Angela), Lindsey Little, Becky Abney (Lane), Caleb Little Great Grandchildren: River Jackson, Reese Jackson, Dakota Daniels, Cameron Daniels, Mazzy Sowell, Kyle Haney, Emma Haney, Lillian Haney, Emily Reid, Natalie Reid, Barrett Abney, George Little, Goldie Little
Sisters: Nell Rodes of St. Petersburg, Fl, Janie Underwood of Theodore, Ala
Preceded in death: Jessie Frank Daniels, her husband of 66 years. Parents: Ira Clifford Heath, Ruby McMullen Heath Gatling Brothers: Murray Heath, John Heath, Bobby Heath, James Gatliff, Jr. “Junior” Sisters: Dorothy Bartlett, Loretta Brewer.
Agnes was an animal lover and her dear fur friend, Lucy, was always beside her, A true lapdog that was a treasured member of the family.
Agnes and her husband, Jessie, followed their dreams of entrepreneurship by opening and managing numerous businesses: Red & White grocery store in Butler, Georgia and Forsyth, Dodge car dealership and service station, Dairy Queen and Brazier in Forsyth and Eatonton, Georgia, and the Nancy Cinema in Forsyth, Ga.
Agnes was well known for hiring teenagers for their first job. Patience and kindness was her nature. She taught the fundamentals of employment as how to dress, greet the public, and make change the old fashion way! She was a homemaker, even though she worked full time. Her biscuits and salmon patties were legendary. A meal would not be complete without her sweet pickles, pear preserves, and banana pudding.
Agnes was born in Macon and moved to Butler, Georgia then Forsyth. The cabin at Lake Sinclair became her permanent home for 36 years before returning to Forsyth. The last 8 months she resided at Pinegate Independent Living in Macon. Agnes enjoyed her social life and was involved in numerous clubs and organizations. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Macon Motorboat club, Ladies of The Lake, Ladies Auxiliary of the Shriners, The Georgia Bulldog Motor Coach Club and was a huge fan of the Mercer University basketball team.
At the age of 92 Agnes learned to play poker with her Pinegate friends along with playing Rummy cube, bingo and other games that she loved. She enjoyed traveling and visited Europe several times, Hawaii, and Alaska and several trips to see the American West. She enjoyed cruising and any place she could jump in the car and go!
Agnes’s family would like to give special thanks to Pinegate Independent Living. The staff and the residents adopted her as the “social butterfly “and kept her busy and happy. Also thank you to the Comfort Care Hospice team that was there when we needed them. Atrium Hospice was a true miracle in helping and guiding us.Please visit our website www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 West Main Street, Forsyth, GA has charge of the arrangements.