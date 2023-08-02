Amyjon R. Rogers, 63, of Macon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the Chapel of Hart’s Mortuary on Cherry Street. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon, Georgia, 31220, in honor of Amyjon R. Rogers.
Amyjon is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Rogers; her son and daughter-in-law, Micah and Lacey Rogers of Kathleen, Georgia; and two grandchildren, Palmer Rose and John Micah II.
She was born in 1959, to the late Harold Roberson and Fay Knight Walker. She was an avid outdoorswoman and assisted wildlife rehabilitators to help many injured birds to be released back into their natural habitat. She loved to go camping, backpacking, and could cook anything in any setting. She never met a stranger, and she loved her family. She will be greatly missed.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express your condolences.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.