Amyjon R. Rogers
Amyjon R. Rogers, 63, of Macon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.  A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the Chapel of Hart’s Mortuary on Cherry Street.  In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon, Georgia, 31220, in honor of Amyjon R. Rogers.
 
Amyjon is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Rogers; her son and daughter-in-law, Micah and Lacey Rogers of Kathleen, Georgia; and two grandchildren, Palmer Rose and John Micah II.  
 
She was born in 1959, to the late Harold Roberson and Fay Knight Walker.  She was an avid outdoorswoman and assisted wildlife rehabilitators to help many injured birds to be released back into their natural habitat.  She loved to go camping, backpacking, and could cook anything in any setting.  She never met a stranger, and she loved her family.  She will be greatly missed.
 
