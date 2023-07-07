Arliss Howard Wilson, 80, of Culloden died Monday, July 3, 2023. Arliss was born Aug. 30, 1942, to the late Virgil and Rosa Wilson in Caryville, Tenn. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Chapel at Monroe County Memorial Chapel the family will greet friends following the service. Reverend Brian Moore will be officiating. The family requests memorial donations to Monroe County Animal Shelter, 157 L. Cary Bittick Dr., Forsyth, GA 31029.
Arliss enjoyed many things, but some of his favorite times were spent boating, fishing, and camping on West Point Lake with his friends and family.
Arliss is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Wilson; son, Jeff Wilson (Donna); Grandchildren, Ashley Webb (Charles), Hope Thompson (Rock), Michael McEachern (Jordan), Avery Wilson, and Katie Wilson; and eight great grandchildren.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 West Main Street, Forsyth, Georgia, 31029 has charge of the arrangements.