Bessie Mae Beach Mays of Forsyth passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. Homegoing services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 436 Hopewell Road, Forsyth, Georgia. Reverend Clarence Thrower was the officiating pastor. Freeman Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
Bessie Mae Beach Mays
- February 23, 1941 - April 14, 2023
