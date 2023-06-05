Betty Ferguson Clements

Betty Dean Ferguson Clements, a business entrepreneur, passed away on June 3, 2023. She was born on July 6, 1946, in Macon to John Dean and Lillian Stuart Ferguson. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Edward Clements, as well as her parents.
As a young child, Betty was baptized in Rocky Creek and remained a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Monroe County.
Betty had a deep-rooted passion for people and loved meeting new faces. She proudly served as a certified medic #2419 for the state of Georgia for many years and was well-respected by all who knew her. She was also the first Volunteer Dispatcher for the Monroe County Fire Department. She took great pride in serving her community.
Betty owned Southern Grace Gift / Wine Shop in Juliette. A family of friends gathered every Saturday and Sunday on the porch in their “laughing place”. They referred to themselves as the “Porch People”. Betty’s family and friends were everything to her. She adored spending time with them, creating precious memories that will last forever.
Betty was a talented drummer and pianist. She was an artist who painted in the style of the Old Masters under Saint Celia of Wilmington, N.C. Betty was passionate about flowers and had a keen eye for their beauty. Her interests extended to sports too; she was a proud fan of the Mary Persons Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Betty is survived by her children, Herbert C. Johnson III, Dean Denise J. Frazier, Richard Dean Clements, and Amanda Clements Smallwood; favorite son-in-law Thomas Smallwood; grandsons Jon-Warring C. Smallwood and Raymond Scott Frazier III; beloved cousins, Kathy Dangar (Hoyt), and Mary Parker; extended family Arthur Bonilla, Thomas Woodard, Linda Colvin, and a host of her cherished “Porch People”; also her beloved 18 year old cat companion, Smokey.
The memories Betty created will be cherished forever by all those whose lives she touched throughout her lifetime. The family invites friends to attend the visitation hours taking place on June 5, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the Monroe County Memorial Chapel in Forsyth. Her funeral service will be held at New Beginnings Pentecostal Church, 1883 Juliette Rd Forsyth Georgia on June 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. Betty will forever be remembered for her love of people and her unwavering dedication to her family and community.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 West Main Street Forsyth has charge of the arrangements.