Betty Zellner Watson Pierson

Betty was born June 12, 1936 in Forsyth to Renfroe Edward Watson and Elizabeth Zellner Watson. She moved to Virginia with her parents during WWII where her father worked as a ship carpenter during the war. She later moved back to Forsyth and lived with her grandparents, Blanche Pryor Zellner and Andrew Maynard Zellner while her parents finished their stay in Virginia.
While dating her husband, Franklin, they sold tickets at the Rose Theater and Midway Drive-in Theater in Forsyth, operated by her parents.
She was a graduate of Mary Persons High School and their first homecoming queen in 1954. She married July 11, 1954 and attended UGA with her husband.
After returning to Culloden, Betty worked at the doctor’s office in Forsyth and the Citizens Bank. She later worked as a substitute clerk at the Culloden Post Office and became Postmaster in 1974. During her career as Postmaster, she also audited other post offices.
After more than 30 years of service, she retired as Postmaster in 2002. She was a member of the Daffodil Garden Club in Culloden, board member for the City of Culloden Library, and an active member of the Culloden Primitive Baptist Church where she attended regularly. She was an avid reader and always strived to learn new things, subsequently attending Gordon College later in life.
Betty is survived by her children Fran P Norris (Bennett), Franklin D Pierson Jr, and William Andrew Pierson; Grandchildren Brandon Norris (Charlotte), Frank Pierson II, Mary Cate Pierson, Erin Pierson, Elijah Pierson and Abel Pierson; great grandchildren Isabella Norris and Sydnee Norris and siblings Blanche Elizabeth Chapman (Ray Allen), Janette Watson Gray, Wanda Watson Fordham, Rev. Renfroe Watson Jr. (Phyllis)
In addition to her husband, Betty is preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Andrew Norris, and brothers, Sammy Fred Watson and William Maynard Watson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Culloden Primitive Baptist Church, 270 Main Street, Culloden, Georgia 31016, with burial to follow in the Culloden City Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. The family requests memorial donations to the Culloden Primitive Baptist Church, 4990 Hwy 83 South, Culloden, GA 31016.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West Main Street Forsyth Georgia has charge of the arrangements.