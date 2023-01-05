Services for Beverly Brantley were held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 3242 Dames Ferry Road, Forsyth, Georgia. Reverend Cleveland Jarrell officiated. Freeman Funeral Home was in charge.
Beverly Ann Brantley
- November 2, 1966 - December 16, 2022
-
-
- Comments
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.