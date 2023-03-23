Billie Ann Smalley, 99, of Juliette, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, with Reverend Mark Goolsby officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.
Billie was born on Feb. 5, 1924, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Hazel Bradley. She was the widow of Zeige Smalley. She was a former member of the Crewe Garden Club in Crewe Virginia and Past Matron and member of Macon Chapter 345 Order of the Eastern Star, for 75 years and very proud of being a volunteer at the Crewe Train Museum
Billie was a devoted mother to her five children, loved to cook, do crafts, and she was an avid dog lover. She was a faithful member of Highland Hills Baptist Church.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Randy Smalley of Suffolk Virginia, Ricky Smalley (Marie) of Juliette Georgia, Kristy Heitzenrater of Ford Virginia, Patricia Herring (Tim) of Blackstone, Va., and Steve Smalley (Carla) of Headland, Ala., grandchildren: Heather Wickert (Karl) of Zuni, Va., Natalie Herring of Richmond, Va., Brian Smalley of Headland, Ala., Sarah Stuckey of Panama City, Shelly Jones (Scott) of Dinwiddie, Va., Lora Smalley Wall (Steve) of Chesterfield, Va., Rae Knight (Jessica) of Forsyth; and Justin Riley (Scarlet) of Norfolk, Va. and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Billie was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jenny Pritchard (Scott).
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences. Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 W Main Street, Forsyth, Georgia, 31029, has charge of the arrangements.