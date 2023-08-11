Bonnie Pritchett, a beloved wife, mother, and cherished member of her community, passed away on August 8, 2023. She was born on November 18, 1935. Bonnie's passing brings immense sadness to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A woman of faith and devotion, Bonnie touched the lives of many through her unwavering love and kindness. She found solace and joy in her church, which held a special place in Bonnie's heart and she dedicated countless hours to its activities.
Bonnie valued human connection above all else. She believed that true happiness lies in the relationships we build with one another. This was evident in her 63-year marriage to her devoted husband, the late Willie Lee Pritchett. Their love story epitomized commitment and companionship, serving as an inspiration to all who knew them.
In addition to raising a loving family with Willie Lee, Bonnie found joy in various hobbies and interests throughout her life. One of her favorite pastimes was playing Bingo, where she honed her skills with enthusiasm and laughter. This game not only brought excitement to Bonnie but also provided an opportunity for socializing and making new friends.
Bonnie will be dearly missed by all those who survive her passing. She leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth that will remain etched in the hearts of her family members and close friends forever. Among those mourning this incredible loss include her daughter Elaine Graham, son-in-law Larry Graham, daughter Donna Rowan, and son Randy Pritchett.
As we gather together to mourn the departure of Bonnie from our lives, we also celebrate the remarkable woman she was. Her impact on this world cannot be overstated; she brought happiness wherever she went – whether it was through a warm smile or an encouraging word. Bonnie's legacy serves as a reminder to us all to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones and to live life with compassion and grace.
Visitation services will be held at the East Juliette Baptist Church on August 11, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM. This will serve as an opportunity for friends and family to come together, share memories, and pay their respects. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be conducted at the same location starting at 3:30 PM. The address of the East Juliette Baptist Church is 183 J H Aldridge Dr, Juliette, GA 31046.
In honoring Bonnie Pritchett's memory, we must remember her kindness and love that enriched the lives of all who knew her. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her legacy shine bright in our hearts forever.
To express your condolences please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 W. Main St. Forsyth Ga. has charge of the arrangements