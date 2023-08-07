Carlton Hill Culpepper, 81, of Forsyth, GA passed peacefully August 4, 2023 at his home. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm – 7:00 pm Monday the 7th of August at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11: 00 AM Tuesday, August the 8th at Monroe Hills Memorial Garden Highway 41 N Forsyth Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cabaniss Baptist Church of 1544 Stokes Store Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Carlton was born October 23, 1941 in Monroe County, Georgia, to the late Claud Gray Culpepper and the late Nollie (Janie) Ogletree Culpepper. He was a graduate of Mary Persons High School and continued his studies at South Georgia Technical School in Americus earning a degree in Diesel Mechanics. Carlton served in the United States Army as a mechanic. Retired from his own Culpepper Logging Company, Carlton loved the outdoors, fishing, and farming. In recent months he found great joy in watching the antics of his grandpuppy, Panda.
In addition to his parents, Carlton was preceded in death by his sister Emmie Culpepper Atkinson.
Carlton is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Varnelle Culpepper, daughter Jenny Culpepper Asip and her husband Brandon, and son Carlton (Carl) Hill Culpepper, Jr and his wife Melissa.
To express your condolences please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West Main St. Forsyth has charge of the arrangements.