Charles Jerry King, also known as Charlie, passed away on June 2, 2023, at the age of 57 in Forsyth, Georgia. He was born on September 27, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Jerry and Jayne King. Charles graduated from Southwest Dekalb County High School and then went on to serve his community for 17 years as a law enforcement officer. A memorial Service will be held at Monroe County Memorial Chapel at 4:00pm Wednesday June 7, 2023 officiated by Reverend John Haney.
Charlie had a passion for building and working on muscle cars, which was one of his favorite hobbies. He enjoyed spending most of his downtime tinkering with engines and creating something beautiful out of scraps.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Jeanine King of Forsyth; his children, Brandy Caldwell and her husband Chris Caldwell, Dustin Smith and his wife Peggy, and Devin Smith and his wife Cheyenne; and three grandchildren - Brandon Caldwell, Nikki McAllister, and Lily McAllister. Charlie will be missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his son Colton Charles King, his brother Kevin King as well as his parents, Jerry and Jayne King.
Charlie will always be remembered as a loving father who had a great sense of humor and was always there when someone needed him. His dedication to upholding community values while being kind to all those around him made him a respected law enforcement officer.
The memory of Charlie's kind and caring nature will be treasured by all those who had the honor of knowing him. May he rest in peace knowing that he has left behind an unmatchable legacy.
Please visit our website www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West Main Street Forsyth has charge of the arrangements.