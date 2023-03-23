Charlotte Denise Strawder, 73, of Forsyth, Georgia, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Monroe Hill Memorial Gardens, with the Reverend Debbie LeFevers officiating.
Charlotte was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 4, 1949, to Margaret C. Strawder, and the late James Earl Strawder, Sr. When she was younger, she worked as a Beauty Shop Assistant for John’s Beauty Shop, a Candy Striper for Grady Memorial Hospital, and the FAA in Hampton, Georgia.
Charlotte had a love for animals, especially horses and her cat, “Sheba”. She was pure sweetness and innocence; and loved Jesus and Elvis. She also loved Georgia Bulldogs. She loved balloons and holidays. Charlotte had an amazing ability to remember everyone’s birthday. She was always positive, grateful, and optimistic. She was an unbelievable ray of sunshine to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her mother, Charlotte is survived by her brother, James Earl Strawder, Jr. of Forsyth, Georgia; and sister, Sharon Strawder Wood of Gray, Georgia.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 W Main Street, Forsyth, Georgia, 31029, has charge of the arrangements.