Claude ‘Buck’ Hickman

Claude Buchanan “Buck” Hickman passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, in his hometown of Forsyth at the age of 77. He was born on Dec. 27, 1945, in Forsyth to William and Agnes Hickman. Buck was a phone technician for Bellsouth and proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Buck is survived by his nieces and nephews whom he cherished. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones and friends.
Aside from his dedicated service to Bellsouth and his country, Buck found solace in taking care of horses and dogs. His passion for animals was unmatched and he devoted much of his personal time to their wellbeing.
Buck was known for being a trusted friend to those who had the pleasure of making his acquaintance. His kind heart and warm presence touched the lives of many, and he will be remembered fondly for years to come.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, William E. “Bo” Hickman and sister, Rachel Hickman.
