Cozetta Powell Pettway passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21 at Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Strafort Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06607. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m.
Cozetta was born in Forsyth to her late parents, David and Lou Willie Powell. She was Mary Persons 1974 Homecoming Queen. She was a member of the St. James Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.
Cozetta was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Pettway,; sisters, Doris Ogletree and Patricia Kenney; brothers, David Powell Jr., Charles Kenny Powell, and Ralph Edward Powell. Cozetta is survived by her two sons, Dennis and Ryan; sisters, Mildred Hunter, Hazel Printz, Linda Membane and two brothers, Marvin and Ricky Powell; four grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Cards are being accepted by Dennis M. Pettway Jr., 1122 Lindley St., Bridgeport CT. 06606