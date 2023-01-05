Dr. Julian Kelly McLendon, Jr.

Dr. Julian “Jay” Kelly McLendon, Jr., 64, of Forsyth, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022 after a valiant battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Jay was born on Sept. 3, 1958 to Dr. Julian Kelly McLendon Sr. and Juliet Pope McLendon in the city of Bremen, Ga. After graduating from Bremen High School in 1976, he received a degree in business from the University of West Georgia. In 1991, Jay earned his M.D. from Mercer University in Macon.
Jay’s career as a Family Physician extended over 30 years. For twenty-six years, Jay was known as “Dr. Mac” at Eagle’s Landing Family Practice. Jay was passionate about patient care and loved taking care of people.
In 1987, he met Darlene Lynch McLendon at her parent’s home. It was love at first sight and they married in 1989. Jay and Darlene went on to have two children, Julian Kelly McLendon, III and Jessica Kate (McLendon) Gustafson.
Jay loved to ride motorcycles with Darlene, participate in car rallies, read, and flyfish. Most of all, Jay loved spending every moment he could with family and friends.
Jay was predeceased by Dr. Julian McLendon, Sr., Juliet McLendon, and Dr. Chad Edwards (nephew). He is survived by Darlene McLendon, Julian McLendon, III, Jessica Gustafson, Paul Gustafson, Jann Edwards (sister), Dr. Randall Edwards, and Marcus Edwards.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Idlewilde Event Center inside the Indian Springs State Park (Indian Springs, GA) on Jan. 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. Park entry fee will be waived for memorial service attendees, just reference the service to the guard station.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Brain Foundation.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.