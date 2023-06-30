Earnest Benjamin Gross known as EB, of Georgia died peacefully on June 15, 2023 at the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Earnest is survived by his brother Noah Stanley Gross, Sister-n-law Arminda Gross of Juliette Georgia, sister Mary Lou Posey of Little Elm Texas; also numerous nieces and nephews. EB is predeceased by his mother Sara Jane Blissett Gross and father Earnest Grady Gross along with his brothers Johnny Robert Gross of Juliette and Clifford Talley of Florida and sister Maybell Napier of Florida.
Earnest was born on December 3, 1939 in Juliette Georgia which he continued to refer to as home throughout his life and made Juliette a regular stop to visit family and friends. Earnest was a fun-loving person who loved to dance, particularly tap dancing, he was known to enjoy his Brandy and Cigars and telling of adventures and some survival stories from Vietnam, he was never short on stories. At a young age Earnest took up the art of Judo-karate and earned a green belt. Earnest was known for his giving spirit.
In 1960 he served in the Texas National Guard, he was stationed in Germany for three years after he was sent to Vietnam and performed as a Combat Engineer where he earned a Bronze Star and maintained a good record of service. After his honorable discharge he continued to be industrious working as an electrician with Albany Electric and Davis Electric. Earnest worked in the Trucking Industry for the last ten years of his life, during which he retired in Florida. In 2019, he moved back to Georgia and resided in Warner Robins to be near family.
Earnest will be missed by his family and friends. (December 3, 1939 – June 15, 2023)
Please visit our web site www.monorecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West Main Street Forsyth, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.