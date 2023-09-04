Ernest Thomas “Tommy” Perkins, a resident of Monroe County, Georgia peacefully passed away on the morning of Friday, September 1, 2023.
Tommy was the oldest son of seven brothers born in Macon, Georgia to the late Ernest and Lila Mae Perkins on February 22, 1936. He was predeceased by his youngest brother, Oral Eugene Perkins. Tommy was also predeceased by late wife, Gladys M. Perkins and his step-daughter, Patsy Steppe. He is survived by his brothers, William Robert (Carol Anne) Perkins, W.L. Perkins, Jesse M. Perkins, John O. (Norma) Perkins, Perry Vance (Elaine) Perkins.
His additional survivors include: nephews, Bobby Perkins, Randy Perkins, John T. Perkins, John O. Perkins, Jr., Perry Vance Perkins, Jr., nieces, Margie Perkins, and Sherry Perkins.
He is also survived by his oldest son, Donny Mariotto.
Tommy spent 30 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as Chief Engineman – 21 years of which he served on two separate submarines U.S.S. Remora and the U.S.S. Gudgeon as Chief Petty Officer and received a Letter of Commendation. He was awarded Five Good Conduct Awards, National Defense Service Medal with/Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal.
On top of all of his awards, he was also known to family and friends as having a great sense of humor and was a good dancer. Never far from the sea, he took every opportunity he could get back on water for a little fishing.
Forever the seaman, Tommy will be buried at sea by the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California at a later date.
