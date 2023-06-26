Frank Jordan, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023, at the age of 74. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at New Beginning Pentecostal Church with the Reverends Ralph Wilson and Mark Goolsby officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Born on April 13, 1949, Frank was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother, and friend who left an indelible impact on the lives of those who knew him.
Frank was a proud and loyal patriot, having served as an Airborne Ranger in the United States Army. Following his military service, he continued his dedication to public service with a 30-year career as a Deputy Sheriff for the Butts County Sheriff's Department. Even after his retirement, Frank continued to serve his community as a reserve deputy.
Family was of utmost importance to Frank, and he is survived by his loving daughter, Lindsay Jordan (Jeremy Bales) of Covington, Georgia; his cherished grandchildren, Joseph Foster, Brayton Foster, and Cash Bales; his caring brothers, Marty Jordan (Kay) of Jackson, Tennessee and Donnie Hardy (Faith) of Jackson, Georgia; as well as his dear cousins, Andrea and Braxton Goolsby of Forsyth. Frank also leaves behind several other cousins, nieces, and nephews who will fondly remember him.
Frank was known for his jovial spirit and his love of music. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing karaoke, often delighting family and friends with his performances. Above all, though, Frank loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. His unwavering devotion to his loved ones will be forever remembered and cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know him.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Jonathan Godfrey and the staff of Enhabit Hospice for their compassionate care and support during Frank's final days.
As we celebrate the life of Thomas Franklin "Frank" Jordan, we remember a man who dedicated his life to the service of his country, his community, and his family. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and his legacy will be honored through the values he instilled in his family and the countless lives he touched throughout his life.
