Freida Tucker Davis, 75, of Juliette passed away May 19, 2023, in Mauk, Ga. Mrs. Davis was born in Montezuma to the late John Thomas and Ruby Lee Price Tucker. She was a selfless woman who lived to provide for her family. Mrs. Davis was a beautiful soul and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at Moore’s Chapel Baptist Church in Beuna Vista, Ga., 9 Madge Road, Buena Vista, Ga. at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 interrnment will be private at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her children; John Scott Davis of Macon, Stephen Chad Davis (Tiffany) of Idaho; Grandchildren, Chelsey Dingler (Dex) of Juliette, Claire Wartenbe, Troy, and Trevor Davis; Great Grandchild, Annabelle Dingler; Sister Janice Tucker of Mauk, Brothers Tommy Tucker (Becky) of Four Corners Florida and Price Tucker (Andrea) of Milledgeville and many friends.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her husband MSGT Charles B. Davis USAF retired, and her son Burton Todd Davis.
To express your condolences please visit our website www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com
In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Moore’s Chapel Baptist Church, 9 Madge Road Buena Vista, Georgia 31058.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of the arrangements.