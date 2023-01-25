Georgia Chambliss

A Homegoing Celebration for Georgia Chambliss was held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 299 Union Hill Drive, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.  Pastor Rufus J. Whatley officiated.  Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, 585 Hwy. 83 South, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. Freeman Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.