Gloria Long
Gloria Ann Chancellor Long passed away on July 18, 2023. Services will be private.
She was an avid gardener and loved flowers. Gloria was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Charles Long; son, Michael Long (Lisa); grandchildren, Brandi Michelle Garnto, Michelle Leigh Peterson, and Kelly Nicole Hancock; eight great grandchildren; brother, James E. Chancellor; and her beloved dog, Abby. She is preceded in death by her son, Eddie Charles Long.
Please visit snowsmacon.com to express your condolences to the family or share memories. Snow’s Funerals and Cremations at Macon Memorial Park has charge of the arrangements.