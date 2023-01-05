Gussie Lee Pope Jr "Gus,” 61, unexpectedly passed away in Forsyth on Dec. 30, 2022. He was survived by one daughter, 4 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 5 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at Freeman's Funeral Home, 26 Brentwood Place, Forsyth, GA on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 10 a.m.
