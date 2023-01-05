Ida Lenora Kempson passed away Dec. 29, 2022. Nora was born Nov. 8, 1928 in Manatee, Fla. to the late David Elisha Ludlum and Bessie Mae Ficklin. She is preceded in death by her husband George Kempson Sr. Nora was a loving homemaker and mother to George B. Kempson Jr. (Marsha), Patricia Ann Golden (Earl), Barbra Jo Massey (Bill), who blessed her with eleven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren which she joyfully spent her last Christmas. She will be missed by her sisters, Frances Hurt and Jackie White (Jay) her brothers Jerry Annis, David Ludlum (Dianna), Robbie Ludlum (Phyllis) and Billy Ludlum (Brenda). Nora was a dedicated member of True Vision Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services were held at 3pm, January 1, 2023 at True Vision Pentecostal Church, 21 Frank Bunn Drive Hwy 83, Forsyth, Georgia, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment followed in Monroe Memorial Gardens. Reverend Darrell Corbin officiated.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to True Vision Pentecostal Church.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.