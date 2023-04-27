James Claude Henderson

James Claude “Jim” Henderson, 83, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his residence. Services were held at 2 p.m., in the Snow’s at Macon Memorial Park funeral home chapel with interment at Macon Memorial Park. Rev. Jimmy Corbitt and Rev. Matthew Bishop officiated.
Mr. Henderson was born Feb. 20, 1940, in Jenkins, Ky. and had lived in middle Georgia for the past 51 years. He was the son of the late Thomas Claude Henderson and Bessie Phipps Henderson. Mr. Henderson honorably served our country with the United States Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church where he served as a greeter and volunteered his time in the construction of the church.
Mr. Henderson was known as a hard worker. He retired as a mechanic for Yancey Tire Company and enjoyed working on his “mini farm.” He dedicated much of his time in service to others in his community and was passionate about family. He loved camping and fishing with his brothers on the Clinch River in the summer and hunting rabbits in the fall. He was preceded in death by a brother: Cecil Henderson.
Mr. Henderson is survived by his wife of 59 years: Dottie Sue Adkins; children: Mike Henderson (Britann) and Karen Davis (Jeff); grandchildren: Chandler Lacy, Michael Peyton Henderson, Miranda Henderson and Summer Davis; siblings: Donald Henderson, Bruce Henderson, Ruby Tomlinson, Brenda Lowry, Danny Henderson, Tommy Henderson and Buddy Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Snow’s at Macon Memorial Park had charge of arrangements. Please visit our website at snowsmacon.com to express online condolences.