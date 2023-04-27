James Claude Henderson

Forsyth, GA (31029)

Today

Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early with thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.