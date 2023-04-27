Mr. James Williams of Forsyth passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. Services were held at 2:30 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Towaliga County Line Baptist Church, 153 Short Road, Jackson, Georgia 30233. Dr. Eddie F. Collier was the officiating pastor. Freeman Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
