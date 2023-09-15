Janet Neisler Walton passed away on September 14, 2023, at 87 years old after a prolonged illness.
Janet grew up in Butler, Georgia. She was the daughter of Margaret Heath Neisler and Willie Earl Neisler. She graduated from Berry College in Rome, Georgia. She then went on to get her master’s degree in library science at Georgia College in Milledgeville. It was there that she met David Walton and later married him June 30, 1968. She was a schoolteacher for a few years and then librarian at First Presbyterian Day School for 23 years.
Janet served in various roles at Mt. Zion Baptist church for many years. She was a behind the scenes’ hard worker who never complained.
Janet was determined, kind, generous, and loving. Janet demonstrated her relationship with Jesus in many ways to others. Janet baked a lot of cakes for those in her church and community. She loved her family well and sacrificially. She especially loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David Walton, as well as their two daughters and their families: Amy Walton Reeves, Chris Reeves, Will Reeves, Anna Grace Reeves, David Reeves, Beth Walton Everett, Josh Everett, Kate Everett, and Sara Everett.
Janet was the youngest of 5 children. All of her siblings have gone before her to be with the Lord: Wilbur Neisler, Carl Neisler, Ann Strayhorn and Mildred Smith.
A celebration of her life will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 7015 Rivoli Rd, Macon, GA 31210 on Sunday, September 17 at 3:00pm. Visitation followed the service in the church sanctuary. The family will have a private burial.
Donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Day School library in honor of Janet Walton.
Also, our family would like to thank Sheila and Sunshine Private Sitting for their amazing care for Janet for the last year.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart’s on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.