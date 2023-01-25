Joan Dykes Hencely of Forsyth passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Graveside services were held, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jim Dykes officiated.
Mrs. Hencely was born Oct. 6, 1939 in Ellenton, Ga. to the late Jimmy Fountain Dykes and Jewell Avis Spear Dykes. Her husband, William Maynard Hencely, and her son, William Fountain Hencely, preceded her in death. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Hencely is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Myrna Hencely of Forsyth; sister, Nancy King (Jackie) of High Falls; half-brothers, Rev. Jim Dykes (Eva) and Sam Dykes (Helen) of Alabama; two grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel had charge of arrangements.