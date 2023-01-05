John Douglas Bankston passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. John was born Feb. 2, 1971 in Macon to the late Robert Wayne and Rita Bankston. John enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, boating. He also cherished time spent with family. His father, Robert Wayne Bankston, mother, Rita Reichert Bankston and brother Robert Ellis Bankston preceded him in death. Survivors include his sister, Brandy Ellen Bankston-Boynton (David), nephew Brayden Wayne Boynton and niece Mariella Rita Boynton.
Burial will be private and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 7015 Rivoli Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.