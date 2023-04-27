On April 21, 2023, John Richard “Ricky” Johnson 71, of Forsyth passed away. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with full military honors at Maynard Baptist Church 1195 Juliette Rd., Forsyth with the Rev. Matthew Bishop officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery 2617 Vinson Hwy Milledgeville. Flowers are appreciated but the family requests donations to The American Cancer Society 804 Cherry Street, Georgia 31201, or www.cancer.org.
Born Jan. 23, 1952, to the late Lecil and Sydney Bass Johnson in Forsyth. Ricky enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycle, and was always happy to help his fellow man. He was a proud Marine serving during the Vietnam War and was a dedicated member of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 946 in Forsyth. Ricky was a longtime and faithful member of Maynard Baptist Church where he made many friends.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Vickie Johnson of Forsyth, two daughters Angie Stripling of Moultrie and Donna Beard of Forsyth, sister Karen Counts of Uvalda, Sister-in-law Jackie Johnson of Juliette, grandchildren Christopher Mullis, Chelsea Simmons, Taylor Horne, Slade Horne, great-grandchildren Sammy, Sophia and Noah, nieces and nephews and his loving pet Cali.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Ronnie Johnson.
