Jonny Williamson

Johnny Mack "Coach Mack" Williamson, age 84, passed away June 20, 2023. A lifelong resident of Bolingbroke, Georgia, he was born August 13, 1938.
He was raised on a dairy farm before serving two years in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. He returned to Monroe County and Deer Lick Farm, his family’s Registered Polled Hereford Farm, before turning to football and strength coaching. He poured the rest of his career into the athletes at Monroe Academy, Stratford Academy and Mount De Sales Academy before retiring.
He was an only child and was preceded in death by his father, Oscar McAllister Williamson Jr, and his mother, Dennie Stark Williamson. He is survived by his three children: Billy (Twila) Williamson, Patsy (Keith) Shepherd and Dolly (Jamie) Walker; his grandchildren Colt (Savannah) Smith, Dillan (Jenna) Smith, Caleb Williamson, Levi Williamson, Claire Walker, Dallas Walker, Kandice (Devin) Pinzone, Kelly (Jordan) Landfair and Kristen Shepherd; his great grandchildren, Rhett Smith, Kash Mauldin, Josslyn Pinzone, Caleb Pinzone, Christian Pinzone and Lillianna Landfair; and his cousins, Lamar (Rosalie) Smith, Frankie Rogers and Ronnie (Jackie) Rogers.
Funeral services will be private.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.