Luke Vaughn Caldwell died on Feb. 16, 2023.
Luke was a 2005 graduate of Stratford Academy. He graduated in 2009 from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, majoring in Asian Studies and double minoring in Mandarin Chinese and geography. Following graduation, Luke taught English to Chinese university students in Wuhan, China. He continued teaching in China during most of the next ten years, working with upper school students in Suzhou. In the summer of 2022, Luke returned home to begin a master’s program in Urban Planning at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.
Luke is survived by his parents Craig and Brenda Caldwell of Forsyth; his siblings Butler Caldwell (Miki) of Macon, Jane Caldwell Koorts (Casper) of Guildford, England, Lee Caldwell (Annie) of Plymouth, Michigan and Hazel Caldwell (Brooke) of Macon; his nieces and nephews, Blain Caldwell, Catharine Caldwell, Calder Koorts, Berend Koorts, Julia Caldwell and Sam Caldwell. Luke also leaves his uncle Larry Caldwell of Macon and his aunt and uncle Beth and James Vaughn of Forsyth, as well as Caldwell and Vaughn cousins and their families. A memorial service in planned for a later time.