Malcolm Ray Seymour, 57, of Barnesville passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Road., Milner, Georgia 30257. The Reverend Benny Tate will be officiating. The family will greet friends one hour before service.
Malcolm was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. He was an avid race car fan and enjoyed tending to his farm. Malcolm was a selfless person who loved to help people.
Malcolm was a member of the Waffle House Crowd. He was predeceased by his father, Louis Malcolm Seymour.
Malcolm is survived by his wife, Tammy Seymour; children, Jeremy (Ainsley) Seymour of Forsyth, Cory (Lauren) Seymour of Forsyth, and Kristin Seymour (Grayson Givens) of Eatonton; stepchildren, Courtney Collins, Madison Collins, and Jacob Collins; mother, Marie Warner of Forsyth; brothers, Melvin Seymour, Mervin Seymour, Blake Seymour, and Lee Seymour; grandchildren, Peyton Seymour, Ridge Givens, Lathan Mimbs, and Olivia Seymour; and former wife, Cindy Seymour.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences. Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 West Main Street, Forsyth, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.